RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.