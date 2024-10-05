J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Announces Dividend of GBX 12

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 730 ($9.76) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.50 ($11.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 733.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £902.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,281.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total value of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). Also, insider Ben Whitley purchased 7,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($71,254.68). Insiders own 31.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.