J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Announces Dividend of GBX 12

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 730 ($9.76) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.50 ($11.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 733.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £902.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,281.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total value of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). Also, insider Ben Whitley purchased 7,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($71,254.68). Insiders own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

JDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.30) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

