RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RSF opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $16.90.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
