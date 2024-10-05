Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.91 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
