Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $8.48.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.