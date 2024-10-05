Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

SQFTP stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

