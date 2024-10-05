Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
SQFTP stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.
About Presidio Property Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.