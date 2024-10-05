RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $16.49.
