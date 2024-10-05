RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.