RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Dividend History for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.