iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

