Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 173.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. 926,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,537. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

