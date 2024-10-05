Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,001 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.