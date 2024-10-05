Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $5.24 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. AMETEK accounts for about 2.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.11. 709,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,305. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

