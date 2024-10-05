Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 3.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4,215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. 5,287,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.