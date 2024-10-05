Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

IBM opened at $222.70 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

