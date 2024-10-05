2,224 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average of $223.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

