Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires 349,659 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1,729.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,659 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,738,000.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,229,626 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

