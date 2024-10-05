HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,983 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HELO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $60.91. 146,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $659.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

