Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 135,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XYLD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,417. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

