HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 272,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,937,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 158,465 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 302,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,763. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

