Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.59. 277,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

