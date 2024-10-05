HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

CGGO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 378,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,030. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

