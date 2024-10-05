HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

Centene stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

