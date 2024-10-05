HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $715.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $675.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,564,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

