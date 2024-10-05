Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,600 NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 427,976 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 194,374 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $281.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15.

About NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

