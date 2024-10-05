Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $582.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $583.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,228 shares of company stock worth $158,005,260 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

