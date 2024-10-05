Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $379.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average of $360.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

