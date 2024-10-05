Orchid (OXT) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $70.13 million and $1.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07086577 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,039,785.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

