IDEX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.24 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00251651 BTC.
IDEX Token Profile
IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IDEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
