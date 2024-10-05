OMG Network Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $38.39 million and $6.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00041722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

