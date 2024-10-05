Badger DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.77 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $54.77 million and $4.57 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00004340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,291,082 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

