ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $117,955.00 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,244,174 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

