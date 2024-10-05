Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $896,267.33 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,963,876 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,963,876.4428088 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05418048 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $913,931.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

