Oasis Network Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $484.78 million and $21.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.75 or 0.03889017 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06901782 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $22,838,334.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

