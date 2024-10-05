NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops One Day Volume of $237.28 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and approximately $237.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00007691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,703,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,060,958 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,613,260 with 1,213,062,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.77420591 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $257,657,200.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

