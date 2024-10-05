Ampleforth Price Hits $1.21 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $878,927.22 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 63,434,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

