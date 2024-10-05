Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.00 and a beta of 1.26. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

