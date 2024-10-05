Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by National Bank Financial

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.50.
Logan Energy Stock Performance
About Logan Energy
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
