HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $6.18 Million Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 253,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 19.52% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILDR. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILDR stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.45. 4,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,496. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.