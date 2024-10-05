iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 426,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 575,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.