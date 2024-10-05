HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $118.21. 1,857,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,455. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

