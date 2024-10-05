HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,656 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 66.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,089 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,664,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 1,414,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,015. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.