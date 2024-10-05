HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 38,310 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 130.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $7,240,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,981,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

XLG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 772,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

