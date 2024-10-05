EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

