EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,045 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
