EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $8,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.