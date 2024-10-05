Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $813,000 in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth $860,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Waystar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

