EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 904 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

