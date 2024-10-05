EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 134.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 163,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPXN opened at $61.78 on Friday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

