Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 596,406 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,406 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 121.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SCI opened at $76.16 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

