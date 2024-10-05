Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TIM were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 4.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 66.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TIM by 22.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter.

TIM stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $24.80 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

